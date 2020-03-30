Beautiful new home ready to move in. all appliances new .3 Cars garage overlooking Pond very close to hospital and Walmart and food places easy access to I-4 and Tampa.So come live the Florida life style in this new community built in 2018 and home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
307 GRANITE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Some of 307 GRANITE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
307 GRANITE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.