Poinciana, FL
307 GRANITE PLACE
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:03 PM

307 GRANITE PLACE

307 Granite Place · No Longer Available
Location

307 Granite Place, Poinciana, FL 34759
Cypress Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful new home ready to move in. all appliances new .3 Cars garage overlooking Pond very close to hospital and Walmart and food places easy access to I-4 and Tampa.So come live the Florida life style in this new community built in 2018 and home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 GRANITE PLACE have any available units?
307 GRANITE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 307 GRANITE PLACE have?
Some of 307 GRANITE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 GRANITE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
307 GRANITE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 GRANITE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 307 GRANITE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 307 GRANITE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 307 GRANITE PLACE offers parking.
Does 307 GRANITE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 GRANITE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 GRANITE PLACE have a pool?
No, 307 GRANITE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 307 GRANITE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 307 GRANITE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 307 GRANITE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 GRANITE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 GRANITE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 GRANITE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
