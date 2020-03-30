307 GRANITE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful new home ready to move in. all appliances new .3 Cars garage overlooking Pond very close to hospital and Walmart and food places easy access to I-4 and Tampa.So come live the Florida life style in this new community built in 2018 and home