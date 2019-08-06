306 Michigan Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Kissimmee is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, LED Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.