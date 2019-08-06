All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 306 Michigan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
306 Michigan Lane
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:34 PM

306 Michigan Lane

306 Michigan Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

306 Michigan Ln, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Kissimmee is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants, beaches, and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, LED Lighting, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Backyard Patio, and Two Car Garage. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing on our website! https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Michigan Lane have any available units?
306 Michigan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 306 Michigan Lane have?
Some of 306 Michigan Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Michigan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
306 Michigan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Michigan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Michigan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 306 Michigan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 306 Michigan Lane offers parking.
Does 306 Michigan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Michigan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Michigan Lane have a pool?
No, 306 Michigan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 306 Michigan Lane have accessible units?
No, 306 Michigan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Michigan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Michigan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Michigan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Michigan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College