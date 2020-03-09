All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 304 Fern Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
304 Fern Court
Last updated March 9 2020 at 4:52 PM

304 Fern Court

304 Fern Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

304 Fern Ct, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Fern Court have any available units?
304 Fern Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 304 Fern Court currently offering any rent specials?
304 Fern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Fern Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Fern Court is pet friendly.
Does 304 Fern Court offer parking?
No, 304 Fern Court does not offer parking.
Does 304 Fern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Fern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Fern Court have a pool?
No, 304 Fern Court does not have a pool.
Does 304 Fern Court have accessible units?
No, 304 Fern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Fern Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Fern Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Fern Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Fern Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College