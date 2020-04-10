All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

303 Fern Court

303 Fern Court · No Longer Available
Location

303 Fern Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Fern Court have any available units?
303 Fern Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 303 Fern Court currently offering any rent specials?
303 Fern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Fern Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Fern Court is pet friendly.
Does 303 Fern Court offer parking?
No, 303 Fern Court does not offer parking.
Does 303 Fern Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Fern Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Fern Court have a pool?
Yes, 303 Fern Court has a pool.
Does 303 Fern Court have accessible units?
No, 303 Fern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Fern Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Fern Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Fern Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Fern Court does not have units with air conditioning.

