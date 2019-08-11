All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
253 CHADWORTH DRIVE
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:04 AM

253 CHADWORTH DRIVE

253 Chadworth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

253 Chadworth Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath. Very spacious, all tile flooring, 2 car garage. Just minutes to Haines City, Kissimmee and Orlando. Perfect location if you work at the resorts or theme parks. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE have any available units?
253 CHADWORTH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE have?
Some of 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
253 CHADWORTH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 CHADWORTH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College