253 CANTERBURY COURT
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
253 CANTERBURY COURT
253 Canterbury Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
253 Canterbury Court, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 2 bedroom home in the lovely Poinciana area. Will not last long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 253 CANTERBURY COURT have any available units?
253 CANTERBURY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 253 CANTERBURY COURT have?
Some of 253 CANTERBURY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 253 CANTERBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
253 CANTERBURY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 CANTERBURY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 253 CANTERBURY COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 253 CANTERBURY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 253 CANTERBURY COURT offers parking.
Does 253 CANTERBURY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 CANTERBURY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 CANTERBURY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 253 CANTERBURY COURT has a pool.
Does 253 CANTERBURY COURT have accessible units?
No, 253 CANTERBURY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 253 CANTERBURY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 CANTERBURY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 CANTERBURY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 253 CANTERBURY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
