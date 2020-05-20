All apartments in Poinciana
Poinciana, FL
253 CANTERBURY COURT
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

253 CANTERBURY COURT

253 Canterbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

253 Canterbury Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful 2 bedroom home in the lovely Poinciana area. Will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

