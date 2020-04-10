All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 2512 ROCK PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
2512 ROCK PLACE
Last updated April 10 2020 at 12:57 AM

2512 ROCK PLACE

2512 Rock Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2512 Rock Place, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/7/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The interior features spacious communal living rooms that are great for entertaining with plenty of natural lighting through spacious windows throughout. The kitchen is equipped with coordinating appliances, a breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment. This home also includes a garage! Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 ROCK PLACE have any available units?
2512 ROCK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 2512 ROCK PLACE have?
Some of 2512 ROCK PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 ROCK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2512 ROCK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 ROCK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2512 ROCK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 2512 ROCK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2512 ROCK PLACE offers parking.
Does 2512 ROCK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 ROCK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 ROCK PLACE have a pool?
No, 2512 ROCK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2512 ROCK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2512 ROCK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 ROCK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 ROCK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 ROCK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 ROCK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College