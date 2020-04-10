2512 ROCK PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/7/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.



Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The interior features spacious communal living rooms that are great for entertaining with plenty of natural lighting through spacious windows throughout. The kitchen is equipped with coordinating appliances, a breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment. This home also includes a garage! Make this your new home and apply today!