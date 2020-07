Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this BRAND NEW single-story home with a 2-car garage! Inside is a spacious open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the living room perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, there are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath. Come see it today!