All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 245 CANTERBURY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
245 CANTERBURY COURT
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:26 PM

245 CANTERBURY COURT

245 Canterbury Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

245 Canterbury Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, single family home with remodeled kitchen and fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 CANTERBURY COURT have any available units?
245 CANTERBURY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 245 CANTERBURY COURT have?
Some of 245 CANTERBURY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 CANTERBURY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
245 CANTERBURY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 CANTERBURY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 245 CANTERBURY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 245 CANTERBURY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 245 CANTERBURY COURT offers parking.
Does 245 CANTERBURY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 CANTERBURY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 CANTERBURY COURT have a pool?
No, 245 CANTERBURY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 245 CANTERBURY COURT have accessible units?
No, 245 CANTERBURY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 245 CANTERBURY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 CANTERBURY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 CANTERBURY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 CANTERBURY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with PoolPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College