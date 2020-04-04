226 Galdiola Ct

Amenities

HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!! No Application fee! Poinciana NEW one story, 2 car garage home! One level living includes a great room open to the kitchen as well as a flex space room. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master features a walk in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. Laundry closet is in the hall. Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com