Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
222 Gladiola Ct
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

222 Gladiola Ct

222 Gladiola Court · No Longer Available
Location

222 Gladiola Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Poinciana Home - APPLY TODAY NO APPLICATION FEE!! single-story home with 2-car garage! Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room. The owner's suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Gladiola Ct have any available units?
222 Gladiola Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 222 Gladiola Ct have?
Some of 222 Gladiola Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Gladiola Ct currently offering any rent specials?
222 Gladiola Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Gladiola Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Gladiola Ct is pet friendly.
Does 222 Gladiola Ct offer parking?
Yes, 222 Gladiola Ct offers parking.
Does 222 Gladiola Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Gladiola Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Gladiola Ct have a pool?
No, 222 Gladiola Ct does not have a pool.
Does 222 Gladiola Ct have accessible units?
No, 222 Gladiola Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Gladiola Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Gladiola Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Gladiola Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 Gladiola Ct has units with air conditioning.

