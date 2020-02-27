2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool pool table shuffle board hot tub internet access tennis court

Welcome to your new home! A 3BR/2BA, open floor plan Villa in the quiet resort community of Lake Marion.This home is perfectly situated on a corner lot with lush mature landscaping flanking both front and rear, including 3 Papaya trees. Nicely upgraded laminate flooring throughout with ceramic tiling in kitchen and baths. Enjoy your morning coffee at the breakfast bar or in your private screened lanai. The Master Bedroom features access to the lanai, a walk in closet, full en-suite bath w/walk in shower, dual sinks and a separate commode. Carefree Florida living awaits you as well as the abundance of community amenities. The Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi, a billiards table and a fitness center. Outside the Clubhouse is the community Pool, Spa and Kiddie Pool. Rounding out the community amenities are a second pool, shuffleboard court, tennis courts, a basketball court and a private road leading to Lake Marion - which has boat docks, a gazebo at the end of the dock and a peaceful picnic area for your next gathering.