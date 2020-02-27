All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP

2174 Mystic Ring Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2174 Mystic Ring Loop, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Welcome to your new home! A 3BR/2BA, open floor plan Villa in the quiet resort community of Lake Marion.This home is perfectly situated on a corner lot with lush mature landscaping flanking both front and rear, including 3 Papaya trees. Nicely upgraded laminate flooring throughout with ceramic tiling in kitchen and baths. Enjoy your morning coffee at the breakfast bar or in your private screened lanai. The Master Bedroom features access to the lanai, a walk in closet, full en-suite bath w/walk in shower, dual sinks and a separate commode. Carefree Florida living awaits you as well as the abundance of community amenities. The Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi, a billiards table and a fitness center. Outside the Clubhouse is the community Pool, Spa and Kiddie Pool. Rounding out the community amenities are a second pool, shuffleboard court, tennis courts, a basketball court and a private road leading to Lake Marion - which has boat docks, a gazebo at the end of the dock and a peaceful picnic area for your next gathering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP have any available units?
2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP have?
Some of 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP offer parking?
No, 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP has a pool.
Does 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP have accessible units?
No, 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 2174 MYSTIC RING LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College