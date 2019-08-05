All apartments in Poinciana
212 Dogfish Lane
Last updated August 5 2019 at 5:54 PM

212 Dogfish Lane

212 Dogfish Ct · No Longer Available
Location

212 Dogfish Ct, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home with laminate and tile flooring throughout. No carpets anywhere! With a two car garage and extended driveway there is plenty of parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Dogfish Lane have any available units?
212 Dogfish Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 212 Dogfish Lane have?
Some of 212 Dogfish Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Dogfish Lane currently offering any rent specials?
212 Dogfish Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Dogfish Lane pet-friendly?
No, 212 Dogfish Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 212 Dogfish Lane offer parking?
Yes, 212 Dogfish Lane offers parking.
Does 212 Dogfish Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Dogfish Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Dogfish Lane have a pool?
No, 212 Dogfish Lane does not have a pool.
Does 212 Dogfish Lane have accessible units?
No, 212 Dogfish Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Dogfish Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Dogfish Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Dogfish Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Dogfish Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
