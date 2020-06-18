All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 207 Goldenrod Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
207 Goldenrod Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:50 PM

207 Goldenrod Lane

207 Goldenrod Lane · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

207 Goldenrod Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msr
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Goldenrod Lane have any available units?
207 Goldenrod Lane has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 207 Goldenrod Lane currently offering any rent specials?
207 Goldenrod Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Goldenrod Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Goldenrod Lane is pet friendly.
Does 207 Goldenrod Lane offer parking?
No, 207 Goldenrod Lane does not offer parking.
Does 207 Goldenrod Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Goldenrod Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Goldenrod Lane have a pool?
Yes, 207 Goldenrod Lane has a pool.
Does 207 Goldenrod Lane have accessible units?
No, 207 Goldenrod Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Goldenrod Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Goldenrod Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Goldenrod Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Goldenrod Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 207 Goldenrod Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity