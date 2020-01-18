All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
204 MAGELLAN DRIVE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 6:39 PM

204 MAGELLAN DRIVE

204 Magellan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

204 Magellan Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice n' cosy home fully ceramic tiled. 2 Bedrooms and one full Bath with covered porch. New kitchen Cabinets newly painted interior and completely updated Bathroom. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have any available units?
204 MAGELLAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have?
Some of 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
204 MAGELLAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College