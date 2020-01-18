Rent Calculator
Poinciana, FL
204 MAGELLAN DRIVE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 6:39 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
204 MAGELLAN DRIVE
204 Magellan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Poinciana
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location
204 Magellan Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice n' cosy home fully ceramic tiled. 2 Bedrooms and one full Bath with covered porch. New kitchen Cabinets newly painted interior and completely updated Bathroom. Available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have any available units?
204 MAGELLAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have?
Some of 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
204 MAGELLAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 MAGELLAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
