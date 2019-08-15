199 Bell Tower Crossing W.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedrm Home In Poinciana For Rent SEE TERMS -

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

www.orpmshowing.com



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!



APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: NOW



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1250.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1350.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1350.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1250.00/mo

199 Bell Tower Crossing W

Poinciana, Florida 34759

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

www.orpmshowing.com



Subdivision: Solivita

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 1214

Year Built: 2002



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*Move In Ready!

*Single Family Home

*2 Car Garage

*Screened In Patio

*Living & Dining Room

*Granite Countertops

*42 Cabinets

*Eat In Kitchen

*Tile Flooring Throughout

*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms

*COMMUNITY Pool!

*COMMUNITY Playground

*COMMUNITY Fitness Center

*Guarded Gate Till 6:00 PM

*JUST 60 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando

*JUST 50 MINUTES To The Airport

*CONVENIENT To Major Roads, Shopping & Schools

*CONVENIENT To Cypress Pkwy

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Blinds Included

*Atleast (1) Person Applying Must Be 55+

*STUDENTS: Graduate Level Only

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

*AVAILABLE: NOW



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Florida's Turnpike , take I-4 and then to Osceola County. Take exit 249. Then, take Michigan Ave to E Vine St, take John Young Pkwy to Pleasant Hill Rd, take L exit, continue to Cypress Pkwy, take L and then R to Bell Tower Crossing, destination is on the L.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!



***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***

www.orpmshowing.com



(RLNE5000844)