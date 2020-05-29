Rent Calculator
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM
1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE
1963 Michigan Drive
·
Location
1963 Michigan Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Poinciana. Very well maintained! Includes large kitchen with breakfast area plus dining/living room. Just minutes from Parks and Kissimmee. MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE have any available units?
1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE have?
Some of 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1963 MICHIGAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
