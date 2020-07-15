All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1953 Manatee Dr

1953 Manatee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1953 Manatee Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Listing Agent - Acela Rosado - rosado2000@gmail.com - 407-947-9533 -

(RLNE5912858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 Manatee Dr have any available units?
1953 Manatee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 1953 Manatee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Manatee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Manatee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr offer parking?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr have a pool?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr have accessible units?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
