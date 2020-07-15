Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1953 Manatee Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1953 Manatee Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1953 Manatee Dr
1953 Manatee Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1953 Manatee Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Listing Agent - Acela Rosado - rosado2000@gmail.com - 407-947-9533 -
(RLNE5912858)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1953 Manatee Dr have any available units?
1953 Manatee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
Is 1953 Manatee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1953 Manatee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 Manatee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr offer parking?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr have a pool?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr have accessible units?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1953 Manatee Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1953 Manatee Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Poinciana 2 Bedrooms
Poinciana 3 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with Pools
Poinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Brandon, FL
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Union Park, FL
Bay Hill, FL
Cocoa West, FL
Port St. John, FL
University, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Williamsburg, FL
Tavares, FL
Auburndale, FL
Eustis, FL
Fairview Shores, FL
Groveland, FL
Pine Hills, FL
Seffner, FL
Conway, FL
Hunters Creek, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Central Florida
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College