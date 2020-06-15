All apartments in Poinciana
1921 MYAKKA COURT

1921 Myakka Court · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Myakka Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Under Construction. This is a modern brand new 4-bed/2-bath house with a lot of upgrades. The house will come with tile all over the place even in the spacious bedroooms. The kitchen will have an island where you can see the granite countertops that also will be available in the bathrooms where you will have the great set of wall tiles. This home will come with stainless steel appliances including washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and range. Do not miss out on this opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 MYAKKA COURT have any available units?
1921 MYAKKA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1921 MYAKKA COURT have?
Some of 1921 MYAKKA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 MYAKKA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1921 MYAKKA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 MYAKKA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1921 MYAKKA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1921 MYAKKA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1921 MYAKKA COURT does offer parking.
Does 1921 MYAKKA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 MYAKKA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 MYAKKA COURT have a pool?
No, 1921 MYAKKA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1921 MYAKKA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1921 MYAKKA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 MYAKKA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 MYAKKA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 MYAKKA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 MYAKKA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
