All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1920 MYAKKA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1920 MYAKKA COURT
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

1920 MYAKKA COURT

1920 Myakka Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1920 Myakka Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom two bath home in Kissimmee available for rent. Rent includes lawn care. Completely tiled throughout. Great space, light, bright, airy and quaint. Freshly painted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 MYAKKA COURT have any available units?
1920 MYAKKA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1920 MYAKKA COURT have?
Some of 1920 MYAKKA COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 MYAKKA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1920 MYAKKA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 MYAKKA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1920 MYAKKA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1920 MYAKKA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1920 MYAKKA COURT offers parking.
Does 1920 MYAKKA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 MYAKKA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 MYAKKA COURT have a pool?
No, 1920 MYAKKA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1920 MYAKKA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1920 MYAKKA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 MYAKKA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 MYAKKA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 MYAKKA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 MYAKKA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College