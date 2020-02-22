All apartments in Poinciana
1904 HURON TERRACE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

1904 HURON TERRACE

1904 Huron Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Huron Terrace, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 HURON TERRACE have any available units?
1904 HURON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1904 HURON TERRACE have?
Some of 1904 HURON TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 HURON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1904 HURON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 HURON TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1904 HURON TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1904 HURON TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1904 HURON TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1904 HURON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 HURON TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 HURON TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1904 HURON TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1904 HURON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1904 HURON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 HURON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 HURON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 HURON TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 HURON TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

