1836 Coriander Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to Tuscany Preserve Florida, a gated community with acres of natural beauty. Tuscany Preserve near Lake Marion Florida is a gated community of 500 homes (Villas, Townhomes, and Single Family Homes). The community features a clubhouse with a gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a swimming pool. A great place to mingle and enjoy the Florida weather with friends and family.



Apply Online:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/feltrimgroup/tenantApplication.action?unitID=230948949

Driving Directions