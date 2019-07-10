All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

1836 Coriander Dr

1836 Coriander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1836 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to Tuscany Preserve Florida, a gated community with acres of natural beauty. Tuscany Preserve near Lake Marion Florida is a gated community of 500 homes (Villas, Townhomes, and Single Family Homes). The community features a clubhouse with a gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a swimming pool. A great place to mingle and enjoy the Florida weather with friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Coriander Dr have any available units?
1836 Coriander Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1836 Coriander Dr have?
Some of 1836 Coriander Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 Coriander Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Coriander Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Coriander Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 Coriander Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1836 Coriander Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1836 Coriander Dr offers parking.
Does 1836 Coriander Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Coriander Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Coriander Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1836 Coriander Dr has a pool.
Does 1836 Coriander Dr have accessible units?
No, 1836 Coriander Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Coriander Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 Coriander Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1836 Coriander Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1836 Coriander Dr has units with air conditioning.
