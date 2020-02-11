Beautiful home in great Neighborhood School not too far Quiet neighborhood Move in ready Clean and freshly painted. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193941 Property Id 193941
(RLNE5493640)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1820 Superior place have any available units?
1820 Superior place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1820 Superior place have?
Some of 1820 Superior place's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Superior place currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Superior place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Superior place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Superior place is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Superior place offer parking?
No, 1820 Superior place does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Superior place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Superior place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Superior place have a pool?
No, 1820 Superior place does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Superior place have accessible units?
No, 1820 Superior place does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Superior place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Superior place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Superior place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Superior place does not have units with air conditioning.