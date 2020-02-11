All apartments in Poinciana
1820 Superior place

1820 Superior Place · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Superior Place, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Whole House for Rent $1450 - Property Id: 193941

Beautiful home in great Neighborhood
School not too far
Quiet neighborhood
Move in ready
Clean and freshly painted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193941
Property Id 193941

(RLNE5493640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Superior place have any available units?
1820 Superior place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1820 Superior place have?
Some of 1820 Superior place's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Superior place currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Superior place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Superior place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Superior place is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Superior place offer parking?
No, 1820 Superior place does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Superior place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Superior place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Superior place have a pool?
No, 1820 Superior place does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Superior place have accessible units?
No, 1820 Superior place does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Superior place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Superior place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Superior place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Superior place does not have units with air conditioning.
