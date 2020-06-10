All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1709 Redfin Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1709 Redfin Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

1709 Redfin Way

1709 Redfin Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1709 Redfin Way, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5778697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Redfin Way have any available units?
1709 Redfin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 1709 Redfin Way currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Redfin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Redfin Way pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Redfin Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1709 Redfin Way offer parking?
No, 1709 Redfin Way does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Redfin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Redfin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Redfin Way have a pool?
No, 1709 Redfin Way does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Redfin Way have accessible units?
No, 1709 Redfin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Redfin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Redfin Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Redfin Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Redfin Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College