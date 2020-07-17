All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1708 Minnow Court

1708 Minnow Court · (407) 518-7653 ext. 304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1708 Minnow Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1708 Minnow Court · Avail. now

$1,525

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
new construction
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. This home has more features to list than is possible or even visible to the eye. Extra insulation in the attic and energy efficient windows will keep your utility bills lower than similar homes. Enjoy 18 inch ceramic tile floors throughout along with wood cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers. Do you like entertaining? No problem. The 10 foot granite breakfast bar counter top can easily accommodate 5 bar stools. Just wait till you feast your eyes on the kitchen. Tons of counter top space along with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and an indoor laundry room. This home is solid as a rock, literally. Picture yourself on a nice evening or weekend on the covered patio drinking a glass of wine and relaxing. This is not the home you are going to want to pass up. 30 minutes to theme parks, minutes from shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and so much more. Call today! Model home photos. Furniture is not included in rental.

(RLNE5869851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Minnow Court have any available units?
1708 Minnow Court has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1708 Minnow Court have?
Some of 1708 Minnow Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Minnow Court currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Minnow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Minnow Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Minnow Court is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Minnow Court offer parking?
No, 1708 Minnow Court does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Minnow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Minnow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Minnow Court have a pool?
No, 1708 Minnow Court does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Minnow Court have accessible units?
No, 1708 Minnow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Minnow Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Minnow Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Minnow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Minnow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
