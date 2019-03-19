All apartments in Poinciana
1638 CUMIN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1638 CUMIN DRIVE

1638 Cumin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1638 Cumin Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
microwave
range
This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. The quadruplex has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a screened in porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court.
HOA approval required before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

