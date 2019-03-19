1638 CUMIN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool

This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. The quadruplex has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a screened in porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court.

HOA approval required before move in.