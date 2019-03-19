This home is located in a gated community in Poinciana. The quadruplex has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a screened in porch. The community offers a community pool and basketball court. HOA approval required before move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1638 CUMIN DRIVE have any available units?
1638 CUMIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1638 CUMIN DRIVE have?
Some of 1638 CUMIN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 CUMIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1638 CUMIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.