2 Bedroom 2 Bath Solivita Home - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with screened in Lanai and lovely water views. Located in the 55 plus community of Solivita. No pets allowed. Move Ready! Must view with an agent.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5249736)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 161 Rialto Road have any available units?
161 Rialto Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 161 Rialto Road have?
Some of 161 Rialto Road's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Rialto Road currently offering any rent specials?
161 Rialto Road is not currently offering any rent specials.