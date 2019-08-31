All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1607 Redfin Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1607 Redfin Dr
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

1607 Redfin Dr

1607 Redfin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1607 Redfin Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1607 Redfin Dr Poinciana FL 34759 - BRAND NEW!!!!!!!! 4/2 SFH close to parks close to major highways,
Be the 1st to move in to enjoy this home
Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE4838998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Redfin Dr have any available units?
1607 Redfin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 1607 Redfin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Redfin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Redfin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Redfin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Redfin Dr offer parking?
No, 1607 Redfin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Redfin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Redfin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Redfin Dr have a pool?
No, 1607 Redfin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Redfin Dr have accessible units?
No, 1607 Redfin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Redfin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 Redfin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 Redfin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 Redfin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPoinciana 3 Bedroom Apartments
Poinciana Apartments with PoolsPoinciana Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Poinciana Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FL
The Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLSeffner, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College