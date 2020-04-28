158 Violet Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

JUST REDUCED!! Kissimmee Beauty!! APPLY TODAY NO APP FEE!! NEW single-story home with 2-car garage! Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room. The owner's suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com