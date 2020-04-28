All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

158 Violet Ct

158 Violet Court · No Longer Available
Location

158 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL 34759
Poinciana-Village 8

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED!! Kissimmee Beauty!! APPLY TODAY NO APP FEE!! NEW single-story home with 2-car garage! Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room. The owner's suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

