Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM
151 Conch Dr
151 Conch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
151 Conch Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located in Poinciana with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has a 2 car garage and lovely tile floors throughout. This home will not last, call now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 151 Conch Dr have any available units?
151 Conch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 151 Conch Dr have?
Some of 151 Conch Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 151 Conch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
151 Conch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Conch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 151 Conch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 151 Conch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 151 Conch Dr offers parking.
Does 151 Conch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Conch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Conch Dr have a pool?
No, 151 Conch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 151 Conch Dr have accessible units?
No, 151 Conch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Conch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Conch Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Conch Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 151 Conch Dr has units with air conditioning.
