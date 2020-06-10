All apartments in Poinciana
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1502 Eloise Ct
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

1502 Eloise Ct

1502 Eloise Court · No Longer Available
Location

1502 Eloise Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!! This 4BR 2.5BA home offers a spacious 2,484 SF of living area. The large kitchen features an abundance of cupboards and a breakfast bar. Built in wall units in the living room create added space for displaying for favorite collectibles. The master bedroom is extremely spacious and master bath offers dual sink vanities, granite and an oversized tub. Washer and dryer included!! Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 Eloise Ct have any available units?
1502 Eloise Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1502 Eloise Ct have?
Some of 1502 Eloise Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 Eloise Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1502 Eloise Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 Eloise Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 Eloise Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1502 Eloise Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1502 Eloise Ct offers parking.
Does 1502 Eloise Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 Eloise Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 Eloise Ct have a pool?
No, 1502 Eloise Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1502 Eloise Ct have accessible units?
No, 1502 Eloise Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 Eloise Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 Eloise Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1502 Eloise Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1502 Eloise Ct has units with air conditioning.
