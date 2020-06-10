1502 Eloise Ct

Amenities

MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!! This 4BR 2.5BA home offers a spacious 2,484 SF of living area. The large kitchen features an abundance of cupboards and a breakfast bar. Built in wall units in the living room create added space for displaying for favorite collectibles. The master bedroom is extremely spacious and master bath offers dual sink vanities, granite and an oversized tub. Washer and dryer included!! Most pets welcome, Call 407 495 4744 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, CALL 407 495 4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com