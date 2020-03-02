All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated March 2 2020 at 8:37 AM

1454 Pacific Rd

1454 Pacific Road · No Longer Available
Location

1454 Pacific Road, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Limited Time Only!!! ALL APPLICATIONS ARE FREE!!! (Exp 02/29/2020)
PLUS sign a new lease before February 29th, 2020 and you will qualify for a $500 rebate.
APPLY TODAY OR CALL US AT 863-353-0011
DID YOU KNOW???
If you have a friend, relative, or co-worker that is looking for a new home? Send them to us and you will receive a $100 VISA GIFT CARD.
Welcome to Tuscany Preserve Florida, a gated community with acres of natural beauty. Tuscany Preserve near Lake Marion Florida is a gated community of 500 homes (Villas, Townhomes, and Single Family Homes). The community features a clubhouse with a gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a swimming pool. A great place to mingle and enjoy the Florida weather with friends and family. Newly built town homes with all new appliances. All tile on the first floor with basic cable and internet included.

Apply Online:
http://feltrimpropertymanagement.feltrimgroup.com/available-properties-florida/properties-for-rent-florida.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Pacific Rd have any available units?
1454 Pacific Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1454 Pacific Rd have?
Some of 1454 Pacific Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 Pacific Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Pacific Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Pacific Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1454 Pacific Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1454 Pacific Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1454 Pacific Rd offers parking.
Does 1454 Pacific Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1454 Pacific Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Pacific Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1454 Pacific Rd has a pool.
Does 1454 Pacific Rd have accessible units?
No, 1454 Pacific Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Pacific Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 Pacific Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1454 Pacific Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1454 Pacific Rd has units with air conditioning.

