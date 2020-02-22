All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

141 NICHOLAS COURT

141 Nicholas Court · No Longer Available
Location

141 Nicholas Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. This home has more features to list than is possible or even visible to the eye. Extra insulation in the attic and energy efficient windows will keep your utility bills lower than similar homes. Enjoy 18 inch ceramic tile floors throughout along with wood cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers. Do you like entertaining? No problem. The 10 foot granite breakfast bar counter top can easily accommodate 5 bar stools. Just wait till you feast your eyes on the kitchen. Tons of counter top space along with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and an indoor laundry room. This home is solid as a rock, literally. Picture yourself on a nice evening or weekend on the covered patio drinking a glass of wine and relaxing. This is not the home you are going to want to pass up. 30 minutes to theme parks, minutes from shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and so much more. Call today! Photos are of a model home. It is the same exact size and layout without the furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 NICHOLAS COURT have any available units?
141 NICHOLAS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 141 NICHOLAS COURT have?
Some of 141 NICHOLAS COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 NICHOLAS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
141 NICHOLAS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 NICHOLAS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 141 NICHOLAS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 141 NICHOLAS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 141 NICHOLAS COURT offers parking.
Does 141 NICHOLAS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 NICHOLAS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 NICHOLAS COURT have a pool?
No, 141 NICHOLAS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 141 NICHOLAS COURT have accessible units?
No, 141 NICHOLAS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 141 NICHOLAS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 NICHOLAS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 NICHOLAS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 NICHOLAS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
