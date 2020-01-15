All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 141 CARLISLE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
141 CARLISLE COURT
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM

141 CARLISLE COURT

141 Carlisle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

141 Carlisle Court, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with vaulted and neutral ceramic tile throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have any available units?
141 CARLISLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 141 CARLISLE COURT have?
Some of 141 CARLISLE COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 CARLISLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
141 CARLISLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 CARLISLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 141 CARLISLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 141 CARLISLE COURT offers parking.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 CARLISLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have a pool?
No, 141 CARLISLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 141 CARLISLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 CARLISLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 CARLISLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College