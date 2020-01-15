Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 141 CARLISLE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
141 CARLISLE COURT
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:44 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
141 CARLISLE COURT
141 Carlisle Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
141 Carlisle Court, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with vaulted and neutral ceramic tile throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have any available units?
141 CARLISLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 141 CARLISLE COURT have?
Some of 141 CARLISLE COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 141 CARLISLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
141 CARLISLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 CARLISLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 141 CARLISLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 141 CARLISLE COURT offers parking.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 CARLISLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have a pool?
No, 141 CARLISLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 141 CARLISLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 CARLISLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 CARLISLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 CARLISLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Poinciana 2 Bedrooms
Poinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with Parking
Poinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
Brandon, FL
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Auburndale, FL
Seffner, FL
Buenaventura Lakes, FL
Groveland, FL
Port St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FL
University, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Deltona, FL
South Apopka, FL
Bay Hill, FL
Haines City, FL
Cocoa West, FL
Viera East, FL
Avon Park, FL
Bithlo, FL
Southchase, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Central Florida
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College