Poinciana, FL
1395 N Platte Ct
1395 N Platte Ct

1395 North Platte Court · No Longer Available
Location

1395 North Platte Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NO APPLICATION FEE! APPLY TODAY! Be the first to call this HOME! This BRAND NEW beauty offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths w/ an OPEN FLOOR PLAN that has great flow. Comes complete with 18x18 ceramic tile throughout main living area and carpeted bedrooms. Baths come equipped with GRANITE TOPS and upgraded tile all the way up the shower walls. In addition, the Master Bath is fitted w/ Adult Height Upgraded Cabinets & a Garden Tub to Relax after a long day. The Kitchen is beautifully appointed w/ 36" uppers, Recessed Lighting, Granite Counter Tops & a matching set of STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Washer and dryer included!! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1395 N Platte Ct have any available units?
1395 N Platte Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1395 N Platte Ct have?
Some of 1395 N Platte Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1395 N Platte Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1395 N Platte Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1395 N Platte Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1395 N Platte Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1395 N Platte Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1395 N Platte Ct offers parking.
Does 1395 N Platte Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1395 N Platte Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1395 N Platte Ct have a pool?
No, 1395 N Platte Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1395 N Platte Ct have accessible units?
No, 1395 N Platte Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1395 N Platte Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1395 N Platte Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1395 N Platte Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1395 N Platte Ct has units with air conditioning.

