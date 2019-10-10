All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

1377 N Platte Ct

1377 North Platte Court · No Longer Available
Location

1377 North Platte Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand new single-story home with 2-car garage located in Winter Haven! Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room. The owner's suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! All brand new appliances including your washer & dryer! Don't miss this opportunity, book your appointment today! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1377 N Platte Ct have any available units?
1377 N Platte Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1377 N Platte Ct have?
Some of 1377 N Platte Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1377 N Platte Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1377 N Platte Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377 N Platte Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1377 N Platte Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1377 N Platte Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1377 N Platte Ct offers parking.
Does 1377 N Platte Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1377 N Platte Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377 N Platte Ct have a pool?
No, 1377 N Platte Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1377 N Platte Ct have accessible units?
No, 1377 N Platte Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1377 N Platte Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1377 N Platte Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1377 N Platte Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1377 N Platte Ct has units with air conditioning.
