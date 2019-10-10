1377 N Platte Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new single-story home with 2-car garage located in Winter Haven! Inside is a spacious kitchen which looks out to the living room. The owner's suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. Additionally, are 3 more bedrooms and another full bath! All brand new appliances including your washer & dryer! Don't miss this opportunity, book your appointment today! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com