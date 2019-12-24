All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:06 PM

1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT

1371 North Platte Court · No Longer Available
Location

1371 North Platte Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New home for rent in Poinciana. This 4 bedroom 2 bath is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT have any available units?
1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT have?
Some of 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT currently offering any rent specials?
1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT pet-friendly?
No, 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT offer parking?
Yes, 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT offers parking.
Does 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT have a pool?
No, 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT does not have a pool.
Does 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT have accessible units?
No, 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1371 N Platte Ct 1371 N PLATTE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

