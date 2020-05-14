Rent Calculator
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1359 CONGO DRIVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1359 CONGO DRIVE
1359 Congo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1359 Congo Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful House
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1359 CONGO DRIVE have any available units?
1359 CONGO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 1359 CONGO DRIVE have?
Some of 1359 CONGO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1359 CONGO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1359 CONGO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 CONGO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1359 CONGO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Poinciana
.
Does 1359 CONGO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1359 CONGO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1359 CONGO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1359 CONGO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 CONGO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1359 CONGO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1359 CONGO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1359 CONGO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 CONGO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1359 CONGO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1359 CONGO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1359 CONGO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
