All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1340 Coriander Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1340 Coriander Dr
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:39 AM

1340 Coriander Dr

1340 Coriander Drive · (863) 353-0011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1340 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to Tuscany Preserve Florida, a gated community with acres of natural beauty. Tuscany Preserve near Lake Marion Florida is a gated community of 500 homes (Villas, Town homes, and Single Family Homes). The community features a clubhouse with a gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, and a swimming pool. A great place to mingle and enjoy the Florida weather with friends and family.

Apply Online: http://feltrimpropertymanagement.feltrimgroup.com/available-properties-florida/properties-for-rent-florida.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Coriander Dr have any available units?
1340 Coriander Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1340 Coriander Dr have?
Some of 1340 Coriander Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Coriander Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Coriander Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Coriander Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 Coriander Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1340 Coriander Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1340 Coriander Dr does offer parking.
Does 1340 Coriander Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 Coriander Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Coriander Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1340 Coriander Dr has a pool.
Does 1340 Coriander Dr have accessible units?
No, 1340 Coriander Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Coriander Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 Coriander Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 Coriander Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1340 Coriander Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1340 Coriander Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity