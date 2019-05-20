1281 Nelson Park Ct

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home in quiet neighborhood of Poinciana. 4bdr 3 full baths. Wood and ceramic tile throughout with newer carpet in bedrooms. Separate formal living and dining room with hardwood floors. Tiled eat in kitchen with breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinetry, and Open floorplan to family room with backyard access to private playground. Full bath and laundry room on first floor.

Huge master suite w large closets and ensuite bathroom. Upstairs loft and hallway has wood floor and overlooks downstairs entrance.

Lots of space for entertaining guests!

Available May 1st

ASK HOW TO RECEIVE YOUR $50 monthly discount!

No Section 8

No pets