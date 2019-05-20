All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated May 20 2019 at 7:13 AM

1281 Nelson Park Ct

1281 Nelson Park Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1281 Nelson Park Ct, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 2 story home in quiet neighborhood of Poinciana. 4bdr 3 full baths. Wood and ceramic tile throughout with newer carpet in bedrooms. Separate formal living and dining room with hardwood floors. Tiled eat in kitchen with breakfast nook, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinetry, and Open floorplan to family room with backyard access to private playground. Full bath and laundry room on first floor.
Huge master suite w large closets and ensuite bathroom. Upstairs loft and hallway has wood floor and overlooks downstairs entrance.
Lots of space for entertaining guests!
Available May 1st
ASK HOW TO RECEIVE YOUR $50 monthly discount!
No Section 8
No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 Nelson Park Ct have any available units?
1281 Nelson Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1281 Nelson Park Ct have?
Some of 1281 Nelson Park Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 Nelson Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Nelson Park Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Nelson Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1281 Nelson Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1281 Nelson Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1281 Nelson Park Ct offers parking.
Does 1281 Nelson Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 Nelson Park Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Nelson Park Ct have a pool?
No, 1281 Nelson Park Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1281 Nelson Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 1281 Nelson Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Nelson Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1281 Nelson Park Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1281 Nelson Park Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1281 Nelson Park Ct has units with air conditioning.
