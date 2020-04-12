Rent Calculator
All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 128 Willow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
128 Willow Dr
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:55 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
128 Willow Dr
128 Willow Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
128 Willow Dr, Poinciana, FL 34759
Amenities
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful floor plan, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, modern kitchen with stainless appliances.
CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL TOUR
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 Willow Dr have any available units?
128 Willow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 128 Willow Dr have?
Some of 128 Willow Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 128 Willow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
128 Willow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Willow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Willow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 128 Willow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 128 Willow Dr offers parking.
Does 128 Willow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Willow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Willow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 128 Willow Dr has a pool.
Does 128 Willow Dr have accessible units?
No, 128 Willow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Willow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Willow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Willow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 128 Willow Dr has units with air conditioning.
