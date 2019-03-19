All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

122 San Benito Way

122 San Benito Way · No Longer Available
Location

122 San Benito Way, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided after property is reserved. Please call today at 321-473-0160 and/or apply today at www.msrenewal.com. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 San Benito Way have any available units?
122 San Benito Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 122 San Benito Way currently offering any rent specials?
122 San Benito Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 San Benito Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 San Benito Way is pet friendly.
Does 122 San Benito Way offer parking?
No, 122 San Benito Way does not offer parking.
Does 122 San Benito Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 San Benito Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 San Benito Way have a pool?
No, 122 San Benito Way does not have a pool.
Does 122 San Benito Way have accessible units?
No, 122 San Benito Way does not have accessible units.
Does 122 San Benito Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 San Benito Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 San Benito Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 San Benito Way does not have units with air conditioning.
