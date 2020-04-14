All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:42 AM

1210 AMAZON LANE

1210 Amazon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Amazon Lane, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features an open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 AMAZON LANE have any available units?
1210 AMAZON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1210 AMAZON LANE have?
Some of 1210 AMAZON LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 AMAZON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1210 AMAZON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 AMAZON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1210 AMAZON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1210 AMAZON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1210 AMAZON LANE offers parking.
Does 1210 AMAZON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 AMAZON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 AMAZON LANE have a pool?
No, 1210 AMAZON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1210 AMAZON LANE have accessible units?
No, 1210 AMAZON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 AMAZON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 AMAZON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 AMAZON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 AMAZON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

