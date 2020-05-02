Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom Home for Rent in Poinciana - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home for Rent in Poinciana with formal living room, formal dining room plus family room, two car garage, ceramic tile and more.
(RLNE5690389)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Herring Lane have any available units?
120 Herring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
Is 120 Herring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Herring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Herring Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Herring Lane is pet friendly.
Does 120 Herring Lane offer parking?
Yes, 120 Herring Lane offers parking.
Does 120 Herring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Herring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Herring Lane have a pool?
No, 120 Herring Lane does not have a pool.
Does 120 Herring Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Herring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Herring Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Herring Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Herring Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Herring Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)