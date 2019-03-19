All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1141 Cambourne Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1141 Cambourne Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1141 Cambourne Dr

1141 Cambourne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1141 Cambourne Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Poinciana. It has a large fenced in back yard and screened in patio. Call today, this house will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have any available units?
1141 Cambourne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1141 Cambourne Dr have?
Some of 1141 Cambourne Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Cambourne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Cambourne Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Cambourne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Cambourne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Cambourne Dr does offer parking.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Cambourne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have a pool?
No, 1141 Cambourne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have accessible units?
No, 1141 Cambourne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Cambourne Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1141 Cambourne Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College