All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 1141 Cambourne Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
1141 Cambourne Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1141 Cambourne Dr
1141 Cambourne Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1141 Cambourne Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Poinciana. It has a large fenced in back yard and screened in patio. Call today, this house will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have any available units?
1141 Cambourne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 1141 Cambourne Dr have?
Some of 1141 Cambourne Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1141 Cambourne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Cambourne Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Cambourne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Cambourne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Cambourne Dr does offer parking.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Cambourne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have a pool?
No, 1141 Cambourne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have accessible units?
No, 1141 Cambourne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Cambourne Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 Cambourne Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1141 Cambourne Dr has units with air conditioning.
