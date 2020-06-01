All apartments in Poinciana
Location

1118 Orne Ct, Poinciana, FL 34759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. This home has more features to list than is possible or even visible to the eye. Extra insulation in the attic and energy efficient windows will keep your utility bills lower than similar homes. Enjoy 18 inch ceramic tile floors throughout along with wood cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers. Do you like entertaining? No problem. The 10 foot granite breakfast bar counter top can easily accommodate 5 bar stools. Just wait till you feast your eyes on the kitchen. Tons of counter top space along with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and an indoor laundry room. This home is solid as a rock, literally. Picture yourself on a nice evening or weekend on the covered patio drinking a glass of wine and relaxing. This is not the home you are going to want to pass up. 30 minutes to theme parks, minutes from shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and so much more. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 ORNE COURT have any available units?
1118 ORNE COURT has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1118 ORNE COURT have?
Some of 1118 ORNE COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 ORNE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1118 ORNE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 ORNE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1118 ORNE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1118 ORNE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1118 ORNE COURT does offer parking.
Does 1118 ORNE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 ORNE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 ORNE COURT have a pool?
No, 1118 ORNE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1118 ORNE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1118 ORNE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 ORNE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 ORNE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 ORNE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 ORNE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
