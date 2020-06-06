All apartments in Poinciana
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:58 AM

105 CIMARRON LANE

105 Cimarron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 Cimarron Drive, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Under Construction. This is a modern brand new 4-bed/2-bath house with a lot of upgrades. The house will come with tile all over the place even in the spacious bedroooms. The kitchen will have an island where you can see the granite countertops that also will be available in the bathrooms where you will have the great set of wall tiles. This home will come with stainless steel appliances including washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and range. Do not miss out on this opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 CIMARRON LANE have any available units?
105 CIMARRON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 105 CIMARRON LANE have?
Some of 105 CIMARRON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 CIMARRON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
105 CIMARRON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 CIMARRON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 105 CIMARRON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 105 CIMARRON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 105 CIMARRON LANE offers parking.
Does 105 CIMARRON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 CIMARRON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 CIMARRON LANE have a pool?
No, 105 CIMARRON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 105 CIMARRON LANE have accessible units?
No, 105 CIMARRON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 105 CIMARRON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 CIMARRON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 CIMARRON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 CIMARRON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

