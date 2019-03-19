Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
105 Castleford Way
105 Castleford Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
105 Castleford Way, Poinciana, FL 34758
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice renovated home for rent in Poinciana, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Castleford Way have any available units?
105 Castleford Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Poinciana, FL
.
What amenities does 105 Castleford Way have?
Some of 105 Castleford Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 105 Castleford Way currently offering any rent specials?
105 Castleford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Castleford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Castleford Way is pet friendly.
Does 105 Castleford Way offer parking?
Yes, 105 Castleford Way offers parking.
Does 105 Castleford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Castleford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Castleford Way have a pool?
No, 105 Castleford Way does not have a pool.
Does 105 Castleford Way have accessible units?
No, 105 Castleford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Castleford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Castleford Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Castleford Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Castleford Way has units with air conditioning.
