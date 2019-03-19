All apartments in Poinciana
Find more places like 105 Castleford Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poinciana, FL
/
105 Castleford Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Castleford Way

105 Castleford Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poinciana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

105 Castleford Way, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice renovated home for rent in Poinciana, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Castleford Way have any available units?
105 Castleford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 105 Castleford Way have?
Some of 105 Castleford Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Castleford Way currently offering any rent specials?
105 Castleford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Castleford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Castleford Way is pet friendly.
Does 105 Castleford Way offer parking?
Yes, 105 Castleford Way offers parking.
Does 105 Castleford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Castleford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Castleford Way have a pool?
No, 105 Castleford Way does not have a pool.
Does 105 Castleford Way have accessible units?
No, 105 Castleford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Castleford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Castleford Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Castleford Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Castleford Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Poinciana 2 BedroomsPoinciana Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Poinciana Apartments with ParkingPoinciana Furnished Apartments
Poinciana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLAuburndale, FLSeffner, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL
Wekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College