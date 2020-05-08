All apartments in Poinciana
1042 DUDLEY DRIVE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

1042 DUDLEY DRIVE

1042 Dudley Drive · No Longer Available
Poinciana
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Furnished Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

1042 Dudley Drive, Poinciana, FL 34758

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. This home has more features to list than is possible or even visible to the eye. Extra insulation in the attic and energy efficient windows will keep your utility bills lower than similar homes. Enjoy 18 inch ceramic tile floors throughout along with wood cabinets with soft close hinges and drawers. Do you like entertaining? No problem. The 10 foot granite breakfast bar counter top can easily accommodate 5 bar stools. Just wait till you feast your eyes on the kitchen. Tons of counter top space along with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and an indoor laundry room. This home is solid as a rock, literally. Picture yourself on a nice evening or weekend on the covered patio drinking a glass of wine and relaxing. This is not the home you are going to want to pass up. 30 minutes to theme parks, minutes from shopping, transportation, schools, hospital and so much more. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE have any available units?
1042 DUDLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1042 DUDLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1042 DUDLEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

