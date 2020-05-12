All apartments in Poinciana
1023 DAMPIERRE COURT

1023 Dampierre Court · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Dampierre Court, Poinciana, FL 34759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with a GIGANTIC BACKYARD! Newly Renovated. $1,395 per month. First month, last month and deposit required, total of $4,185 to move in. Non refundable $42 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT have any available units?
1023 DAMPIERRE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poinciana, FL.
What amenities does 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT have?
Some of 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1023 DAMPIERRE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poinciana.
Does 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT offers parking.
Does 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT have a pool?
No, 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 DAMPIERRE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

